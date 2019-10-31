Lenovo smart wearables review: Good buy at a very good price

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Lenovo HT10 true wireless earbuds are an in-ear style device powered by Qualcomm 3020 chipset.

The PC is rapidly heading towards extinction; other powerful means of computing such as high-powered and ultralight mobile phones, tablets and newer form factors (for instance, the Samsung Galaxy Fold) are in vogue these days. Keeping up with the changing times, Chinese computing and communications major Lenovo has aggressively entered the wearables market with its range of smartwatches, fitness trackers, Bluetooth headsets, etc. It reckons that wearables are the ultimate in ‘hands-free’.

Recently, the company introduced a new series of ultra-modern, technologically advanced audio devices — Airbuds, Bluetooth headsets and a Digital Voice Recorder, among others—in India.

“With a solid growth in smartphones in India, and content consumption on the go, headphones as a category have become crucial in the accessories segment,” said XieSenchu, CEO, international business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology, Lenovo Beijing’s authorised channel partner for sales in India. We got some of the products for a trial; let us take a look at some of their key features and performance.

Lenovo HT10 Bluetooth Earbuds (Rs 3,999)

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Lenovo HT10 true wireless earbuds are an in-ear style device powered by Qualcomm 3020 chipset. The earbuds support Qualcomm aptX for HD audio, have excellent Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and a 20 metre range. This dual microphone headset has an ergonomic design, is IPX5 sweet & water-resistant, and comes with a magnetic charging case. Users can expect up to 8 hours of play time with 200 hours standby time.

In the box, you’ll get the HT10 headphones, several exchangeable earplugs and a short MicroUSB charging cable. Our trial unit was a Black variant, completely made of plastic that makes it relatively light, but still very well-finished. Each headphone has a button that only allows you to pause a song. The in-ear headphones have a elongated shape, however they fit neatly in the ear, so you can easily wear them for a morning walk or brisk run. Performance-wise, the HT10 headphones sound pretty good, there is decent amount of extra bass, they have good compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0, there is even support for Siri voice function.

Lenovo HE15 Sports Bluetooth Headset (Rs 1,999)

The second flagship tech audio device that Lenovo has introduced is the Sports BT Headset HE15, a next-generation Bluetooth wireless earphone with immersive stereo sound and hands-free mic. This product, priced at Rs 1,999, offers HD sound with super-extra bass, Bluetooth 5.0 support, 12 hours of play time with 240H standby time, and comes in five colours – pink, bronze, white, black and blue.

In actual usage, the HE15 are lightweight earphones and are a great accessory for your mobile phone. You can wear these earphones all day long without any discomfort. They also look premium and you are sure to love its look as well as comfort offered.

The earphones come with HD sound with super-extra bass. You can comfortably wear them during your gym sessions as they are sweat proof. In addition, they are water resistant as well. Lenovo HE15 earphones include microphone as well. This lets you enjoy crystal clear hands-free calling experience. The light-hearted wearing experience allows you to listen and forget the weight. At the same time, you don’t need to worry about falling off.

The HE15 earphones support Bluetooth 5.0. According to the company, these Bluetooth earphones offer 12 hours of playtime with 240 hours of standby time. Charging takes about two hours.