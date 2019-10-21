Lenovo smart clock review: With Google Assistant, it plays music, runs your smart home and does much more

Lenovo smart clock review

Why not make your life a little easier with so many smart devices available in the market? Smart speakers with voice control, Philips hue smart wireless lighting, etc. It may all just sound an expensive proposition, however, if you have a smart device such as the Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant by your bedside, you can truly turn your home into a smart home. Stylish and easy to use and available at just Rs 5,999, Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant does more than just tell you the time and wake you up. It can play your favourite music across your home, manage your schedule, run your smart home (for the more tech-savvy lot), and much more. All hands-free, quickly, and easily. Just say “Ok Google” to get started. The best part, this Lenovo creation is designed to reduce smartphone screen-time at night. Put simply, it can help you unwind and sleep better.

I installed a Hemp Grey, 1G + 8G Wi-Fi variant on my bedside for the past few days. Setup is simple. Take your Lenovo Smart Clock out of the box and plug in the power adapter. Download the “Google Home” app on your phone/tablet and sign into your Google account. The app will show you that a Lenovo Smart Clock is nearby. Click on the device and follow the instructions inside the application until the setup is completed. The first thing that will impress you about this Lenovo device is that it lets you start your day your way. As the screen brightness gently increases, you can ease yourself into the day. Thanks to Google Assistant, you can set up a Good Morning Routine to bring you the local traffic, news, weather, and sports automatically. And if you need more rest, simply tap the device to snooze or dismiss the alarm. It’s that simple.

For the more geeky lot who are always looking at ways to make their homes smart, Lenovo Smart Clock works easily and seamlessly with over 10,000 smart home devices, across more than 1,000 different brands. It might sound futuristic, but you can switch the porch lights off, turn on the coffee machine, or control any product featuring a ‘works with the Google Assistant’ badge – from the comfort of your bed, with just your voice. By making your home smarter, you can save time, too.

The best part is when you set it up with YouTube and listen to your favourite music: Music, podcasts, audiobooks, the radio, et al. Group it with smart speakers to hear it across your home. You can also cast videos to your smart TV and music around your home through Chromecast. All you have to do is say the word. There’s support for the fast-growing Spotify service too.

At the end of the day, you can activate your Good Night Routine to play music, dim the lights, and even lock the doors – without lifting a finger. You can receive alarm suggestions according to your schedule or past alarms. You can also recharge your phone via the USB port.

With its fabric soft-touch cover, the compact Lenovo Smart Clock blends perfectly into any room. During the day, when the 4-inch screen is not in use it showcases the time with a choice of customisable clock faces. And to respect your privacy, there’s a convenient mute button to stop the device from listening. A great piece of innovation from Lenovo, hence a strong recommendation.

> Estimated street price: Rs 5,999