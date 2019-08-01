Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2: This fitness band is easy to use and wear

The device’s Scientific Sleep Monitoring system can track the user’s state of sleep, whether deep or light, and help improve its quality.

Meet Lenovo’s new fitness wearable, the Smart Band Cardio 2 HX06H. The Chinese firm has been pushing smart wearables as a category since last year and the launch of Smart Band Cardio 2 is a step in the same direction. Priced at Rs 1,499 and available on Amazon, Lenovo’s new smart band comes with a 24-hour continuous dynamic heart rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100 mAh battery that lasts upto 20 days on one charge, and a 5ATM waterproof level, which means it can survive 50 metres of water immersion when a user is swimming or surfing. The accessory sports a removable strap design, which means the core component can be removed from the strap.

The Cardio 2 smart band sports a bezel-less, 0.87-inch OLED display, which will provide information about a variety of physical activities such as running, walking, cycling, while allowing the user to check text messages and voice call notifications directly from the connected device. The device’s Scientific Sleep Monitoring system can track the user’s state of sleep, whether deep or light, and help improve its quality. The smart band also has a Sedentary Remind mode, which reminds the wearer to get up and walk if they have been sitting for too long, along with a new step counting algorithm that promises enhanced accuracy.

The fitness device has a removable strap design, with a built-in USB charging port that can be directly connected to a computer or USB port, making charging smooth and seamless. The band comes with straps that are soft, skin-friendly wristband, and lightweight to travel with. It is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android devices above 5.0. The user can download the Lenovo Life app to connect to the band for a detailed record of weight loss, fitness plan and diet record.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499