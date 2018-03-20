Lenovo S5 with facial recognition, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Lenovo S5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android Oreo with ZUI 3.7 skin on top

Lenovo on Tuesday launched the S5 at an event in China. The company has been teasing the smartphone for a long time, however, it finally made the Lenovo S5 official. The Lenovo S5 comes with an 18:9 display and a dual camera setup on the rear. Besides, the Chinese company also announced two budget dual camera smartphones – Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play. The biggest highlights of the smartphone include a full metal body, face recognition feature, and a gesture-based interface.

Lenovo S5 Price

The Lenovo S5 price has been set at 999 yuan (approximately Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model while the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at 1,199 yuan, which is equal to approximately Rs 12,400. The top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage comes with a price tag of 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 15,500). The Lenovo S5 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Honor 9 Lite if it launches in India anytime soon.

The Lenovo S5 will be available in Black and Red colour options via its first sale scheduled for Friday, March 23, however, its registrations have already begun on the company’s website in China.

Lenovo S5 Specifications and Features

The Lenovo S5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android Oreo with ZUI 3.7 skin on top. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with two RAM configurations – 3GB and 4GB. The smartphone has three internal memory options – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB – with support for microSD card expansion up to 128GB.

As for photography, the Lenovo S5 has a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel shooters accompanied by a colour temperature flash module. The front camera, on the other hand, is a 16-megapixel shooter with an 80.2-degree wide-angle lens.

The connectivity options on the Lenovo S5 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE among others. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.