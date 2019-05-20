Lenovo refutes reports saying it stopped supplying to Huawei after Google’s shock

Published: May 20, 2019 11:18:59 AM

Earlier today, Google reportedly said it would stop giving Huawei access to its Android support

Lenovo Group Ltd. denied online speculation that it has stopped supplying its products to Huawei Technologies Co.

Supply is proceeding as usual, Lenovo said in a statement on Weibo Sunday. The computer maker will continue to sell its products and services to Huawei based on regional regulations where Lenovo operates, it added. Huawei is an important client for Lenovo’s PC and service sectors, and those who spread the false rumours are liable to legal action, it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order this month seeking to restrict Huawei and fellow Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp. from selling their equipment in the U.S.

