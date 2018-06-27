Lenovo refreshes ultra-thin laptop portfolio in India

Lenovo Ideapad “330S” comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants and is easy on pocket notebook designed for students and professionals who have longer commutes.

Refreshing its range of ultra-slim laptops with features such as mobility, high performance and great battery life, Lenovo India on Wednesday launched Ideapad “530S” at a starting price of Rs 67,990 and Ideapad “330S” at Rs 35,990. “The new ultra-slim portfolio reinforces our commitment to continuously innovate and create truly different experiences,” Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director-Consumer Business and E-commerce, Lenovo India, told reporters here. “Today, we are bringing ultraportable laptops for the Indian market across price points and making the latest technology accessible to all,” Thadani added.

Ideapad “530S” is a premium offering which is powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core processors, 512 GB SSD storage and up to eight hours of battery life. The device comes with a metallic finish and rapid charge feature which provides two hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge. Weighing 1.49-kg and 16.4-mm thick, the device has three-sided narrow bezels for a life-like view, sports 14-inch Full HD IPS display and houses Harman speakers with Dolby audio. There is a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and reversible Type-C port and dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX 150 graphics.

Ideapad “330S” comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants and is easy on pocket notebook designed for students and professionals who have longer commutes. Weighing 1.67-kg, the laptop comes with a metallic finish on the top cover and is 24 per cent lighter compared to the traditional clamshells at the same price. The device is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and features a Full HD IPS display and HDD/SSD storage option. It also has a backlit keyboard and supports up to 4GB dedicated graphics.