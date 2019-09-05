Lenovo makes India comeback with three smartphones starting at Rs 7,999

Lenovo on Thursday launched a slew of smartphones marking the comeback of the Chinese brand into India’s smartphone market after a long time. The smartphones launched at a New Delhi event include the Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo A6 Note. The Z6 Pro is the company’s premium offering that competes with Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z at a price of Rs 33,999. While these new smartphones have been launched under the company’s marquee brand, its Motorola brand has been aggressively outing smartphones that are heating up the competition in the mid-range segment.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo’s flagship smartphone Z6 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded using microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is a notched display that houses a 32-megapixel front camera. The rear cameras on the Lenovo Z6 Pro include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a Hyper-Video camera, and a Time of Flight camera. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 27W.

It is available in Red and Black colours with gradient finish on the back. It costs Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and goes on sale via Flipkart

Lenovo K10 Note

The mid-range K10 Note comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and runs Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB – both of which are expandable via microSD card. Lenovo is touting this smartphone as a gaming phone, owing to its processor. There are three cameras at the back of the smartphone – a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. For selfies, the Lenovo K10 Note bears a 16-megapixel sensor residing in the water drop style notch on the display. It has a 4050mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging.

The Lenovo K10 Note is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively, for the both variants. It comes in only a Knight Black colour and will be available to buy via Flipkart.

Lenovo A6 Note

The most affordable of the lot, Lenovo A6 Note has a 6.09-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display. It runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The smartphone packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. There are two rear cameras on the Lenovo A6 Note – a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

Lenovo A6 Note comes at a price of Rs 7,999 and will be available in Blue and Black colours via Flipkart later this month.