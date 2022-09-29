Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet with 2K display, Snapdragon 680 launched in India: Price, specs

Lenovo launched the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet on Thursday. The Chinese tech giant’s new Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is the latest addition to the company’s tablet portfolio. The newly launched Android tablet packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset along with a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display – and the company also claims this device to offer best-in-class multimedia experience with a powerful processor.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Price, Availability

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) comes in two variants – Wi-Fi only and LTE. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant.

Lenovo’s new Android Tablet is available to purchase at Amazon India and Lenovo’s website. It will also be available across offline stores.

It comes in two colour options – Storm Grey and Frost Blue.

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Specifications, Features

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, 10-point multi touch and 400nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the tablet packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

Lenovo claims the weight of Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) to be around 465g. In terms of camera, both the front and rear cameras are 8MP.

It comes with a battery of 7,700 mAh. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) offers standby time of 4 weeks, music playback for 60 hours followed by online video playback for 12 hours and web browsing for 14 hours, as claimed by the company.

Other sensors installed include accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope sensor as well as hall sensor.