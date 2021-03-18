Lenovo Legion 7i: This laptop packs some serious power

The Legion 7i offers up to eight hours of battery life with 80WHr battery and integrates smarter power features such as Hybrid Mode under the Lenovo Vantage Control.

Remember the hugely popular Star Trek science fiction TV series of the eighties? Whenever in uncharted territory or with any sort of danger lurking round the corner, the crew members led by captain James Kirk aboard the USS Enterprise used to dim the deck lights and continue with their space odyssey or, as they put it – explore new worlds, new civilisations, and “boldly go where no man has gone before”. Working on the new Lenovo laptop— Legion 7i—will give you that feeling; a high-tech and glitzy laptop with its brightly illuminated keyboard, it has been launched alongside Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i. Lenovo says it is a ‘savage yet stylish’ product lineup that will redefine gaming with innovative gear, high performance, and more immersive experiences.

This reviewer has been using the Legion 7i for the past few weeks and has been amazed by the laptop’s all-round performance. Being a gaming laptop with a lot of high-end hardware and software packed inside, it weighs 2.2 kg, but it is capable of undertaking heavy office-related tasks, playing a graphics-intensive game, video editing or watching a movie. It offers very good speed with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max Q graphics. The GPU is powered by Nvidia Turing architecture for brisk performance and greater visual fidelity in the latest games.

The design of the Legion 7i has been restyled with vertical vents and new lighting accents. Complementing the new aesthetics, the camera has been moved to a more favourable position at the top of the screen. Major enhancements have been made to the new TrueStrike gaming keyboard, which is now flanked by a full-sized number pad and a new one-piece trackpad. The keyboard is intended to withstand heavy long-term use. It is built to deliver 100% anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times, and ‘soft-landing’ switches with 1.3mm key travel. The keyboard layout is ideal for gaming with full-sized number pad, larger arrow keys, 39% larger trackpad, anti oil coating, and the high abrasion aluminum stamping. It also has the ability to illuminate keys in over 16.8 million colour combinations with Corsair iCUE environmental lighting array.

The Legion 7i offers up to eight hours of battery life with 80WHr battery and integrates smarter power features such as Hybrid Mode under the Lenovo Vantage Control. It offers Lenovo Q-Control 3.0, which allows good hands-on control over three system voltage and fan speeds – ‘Quiet’, ‘Balanced’, or ‘Performance’ modes. The Legion 7i users can access the Rapid Charge Pro capabilities, along with the laptop’s slim power adapter to recharge from 0% to 50% battery life in 30 minutes.

Plain-speak, the Legion 7i is built for avid gamers who are looking for a gaming laptop that delivers high performance in a clean package. The design of the laptop has been restyled with vertical vents and new lighting accents. The Legion logo with an integrated light accents the top cover, while a new light strip along the bottom and rear vents help to illuminate the bottom. All the lighting can be configured in the accompanied Corsair iCUE software for different RGB lighting effects.

The Legion 7i is fitted with Full HD IPS displays that boasts up to 240Hz refresh rate, 500nits of brightness and Dolby Vision enabled. Or a 144Hz 100% AdobeRGB display with Gysnc support. Put simply, you can straight away get drawn into your games and movies. The laptop houses an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0, which is an improved synergy of hardware and software. It allows better airflow and lower system temperatures, so that the hardware can achieve high gaming performance by being substantially cooler and quieter than industry standards. There are six thermal sensors which constantly monitor the system temperature.

Overall, the Legion 7i is a good combination of speed, efficiency and power. It is stylish, compact and a powerful machine when it comes to serious gaming and undertaking heavy-duty tasks.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Display: IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 144Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, HDR400, Dolby Vision, G-Sync

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor (8 Cores/16 Threads, 2.30GHz, upto 5.10GHz with Turbo Boost, 16MB Cache)

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64

Memory & storage: 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz, and 1 TB PCIe SSD

Ports & connectivity options: 1xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 2, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, Headphone / microphone combo jack

Battery: 4 cell, 80Wh, upto 7 hours

Estimated street price: Rs 2,32,990