Lenovo launches ThinkPad P52 with massive 128GB RAM, 6TB storage, and VR capability

Launched as Lenovo’s first VR-enabled laptop, the ThinkPad P52 ticks all the right boxes with top-of-the-line specifications

Lenovo has announced the world’s first laptop to feature a huge 128GB of RAM yet. The Lenovo ThinkPad P52 boasts up to 128GB RAM, a 4K display, 6TB of HDD storage, and a Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel eighth-generation hexacore processor, which is also leveraged to enable VR capabilities.

Launched as Lenovo’s first VR-enabled laptop, the ThinkPad P52 ticks all the right boxes with top-of-the-line specifications. The Lenovo ThinkPad P52 sports a 15-inch display with 400 nits 100 per cent Adobe RGB that supports up to 4K resolution gaming and videos, not to mention the VR-oriented graphics. There is a touchscreen option available with the display. Until now, only the 17-inch laptops have had the capability to support VR graphics.

Powering the laptop is an Intel eighth-generation hexacore Xeon processor, making things buttery smooth for the operations. There is a Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU integrated into the laptop. Lenovo has packed up to 128GB of RAM inside the laptop, which is perhaps the biggest selling point. There is up to 6TB of HDD storage available on this laptop, as well.

In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkPad P52 features one USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C Thunderbolt, one HDMI 2.0 port, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, and one microSD card reader. There is also an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and an optional LTE (Cat9) support. The laptop weighs 2.5kg and measures 14.9×9.9×1.0 inches. As for the pricing and availability, the company has decided not to reveal these yet.