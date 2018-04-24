Lenovo launches new fitness bands in India starting at Rs 1,999

Lenovo HX03F Spectra comes with IP68 water resistance and a multi-master interface switching

Lenovo on Tuesday launched its new series of fitness bands in India. The Lenovo HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio fitness trackers have debuted in India and offer health-related features such as heart-rate tracking, movement monitoring, and sleep management.

The new Lenovo fitness trackers will be available to buy via Flipkart starting April 24 for the HX03F Spectra priced at Rs 2,299 and May 3 for HX03 Cardio costing Rs 1,999. Both the Lenovo fitness bands are available in Black colour.

The Lenovo HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio come with an amalgamation of design and fitness-centric features, the company says in a company release. Both the fitness bands come with soft and lightweight straps that can be tied on wrists to measure heartbeat, blood pressure, etc.

Lenovo HX03 Cardio

Lenovo claims that these fitness bands can automatically check a person’s heart rate every 15 minutes with “24-hour real-time” monitoring. The bands also offer data on the BPM while the user is working out.

The data collected by these fitness bands is synchronised with the compatible app on both Android and iOS. Moreover, the bands allow checking call, SMS, email, and app notifications received on the associated phone.

“Lenovo HX03F Spectra incorporates multi-master interface switching and has an attractive large screen colour display making it an Industry leading product in the smart accessories category,” said the company. It comes with IP68 water resistance and a multi-master interface switching.

The Lenovo HX03 Cardio is touted to sport an ‘intelligent’ alarm clock that will help the users to plan out the day ahead. It has a 0.87-inch OLED display and packs 80mAh battery. The main body is detachable via the USB port, says the company.