Lenovo launches new fitness band – From price to features, check all ‘must know’ details here

Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display

Lenovo on Tuesday announced the formal launch of a new entrant to its fitness wearable line in India. The company has launched HX06 Active Smartband in the country that comes with “advanced health and fitness” features. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband offers health monitoring along with a sedentary reminder so that you keep up with your sitting habits.

The Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be exclusively available via Flipkart. It will be available only in Black colour.

Talking about the features, the Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display that will show you the notifications from your phone, in addition to the data on the workouts, exercise, and running. The display is also scratch-proof, which means that it can withstand minimal scrapes and scratches. The band also features long sitting alerts via the sedentary reminder, so that you get up periodically. There is also a running mode, a vibration reminder, and a pedometer among others.

The Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband is IP67 water resistant so you don’t have to worry about your sweat dampening the device. The device can be paired with the phones running on Android 4.1 or higher and iOS 8.0 or above – with the help of Bluetooth v4.2. It is also compatible with third-party apps such as WeChat, Facebook, and Twitter. There is also a Micro-USB port provided for charging.