Lenovo laptops can now be ‘made to order’

For some years now, India has been identified by the $45 billion Chinese technology major Lenovo as a strategic market for the company’s future growth. The company’s aggressive business strategy has met considerable success too; Lenovo’s smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPads, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations, as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions, are hugely popular in the Indian market.

Keeping up the momentum, Lenovo has rolled out its ‘Made to Order’ service for India. The service is available for Lenovo’s iconic ThinkPad laptop line and will be rolled out for other Lenovo brands later this year. The service brings to users the option to create a true factory-built custom PC and offers over 100,000 configurations.

“The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company,” says Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India. “It will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business on www.lenovo.com.” The laptops ordered using this unique service will be custom created at Lenovo’s state-of-the-art facility using precision automation technology and will be delivered to customers’ doorsteps in just over two weeks. The service is a mere three-step process: Select the base model, choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories, and get it delivered right to your doorstep.

Customisation options are available across the following parameters:

CPU – AMD/Intel; Intel CPU customisation options – Core i3, i5 or i7

Storage – Standard hard disks/ High speed SSD

Graphics – Standard in-built graphics/ dedicated graphics AMD/Nvidia graphics

Screen – FHD/UHD, between touch and non-touch screen

Pre-installed software options – MS Office, Adobe suite, anti-virus solutions

Accessories – Upgraded extra battery, Ethernet dongles, Expansion slots, External monitors and more

Opt for premier support – Extended warranty and accidental damage protection.