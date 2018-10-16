Lenovo K9 with four cameras, Lenovo A5 with 4000mAh battery launched in India

Lenovo K9 has been launched in India

Lenovo held an event today in New Delhi to announce two smartphones after a year-long hiatus. The Chinese company launched the Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5, both of which fall under the Rs 10,000 price category and are aimed at taking on the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Realme C1 smartphones. The Lenovo K9 is priced at Rs 8,999 while the Lenovo A5 starts at Rs 5,999. Flipkart will be the exclusive online partner for the sales of both the smartphones

The Lenovo K9 is the successor to the K8 and comes with four cameras in total – two at the front and two at the back. Interestingly, Lenovo K9 hasn’t joined a number of other smartphones to sport the notch at the top of display – it comes with an 18:9 display though. It has an aluminium alloy frame with “dual-glass protection” on the rear and comes in two colours – Blue and Black.

Lenovo K9 packs a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is shielded by a 2.5D curved glass on the top of the display. The smartphone runs Android Orea-based ZUI skin and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor. It packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB.

For the cameras, the Lenovo K9 has four cameras – two on each side. Both the rear and front camera setups have a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone has a 3000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers the USB Type-C under the Rs 10,000 segment.

The Lenovo A5, on the other hand, has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and two internal storage options – 16GB and 32GB. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the ZUI skin on top.

There is a 13-megapixel autofocus camera on the rear of the smartphone accompanied by an LED flash. An 8-megapixel camera is given on the front of the smartphone. The Lenovo A5 has a 4000mAh battery, which is also the USP of the smartphone. The Lenovo A5 costs Rs 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant while the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999.