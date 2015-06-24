Lenovo introduces a PC on a Stick at $130

Lenovo has announced that it has created a PC on a stick. According to the CNET, the Ideacentre Stick 300 is designed to deliver the performance of a Windows PC but in a bite-sized portion. The mini-PC is only 3.94 inches wide, 1.5 inches deep and .59 inches high. It will retail at USD 130.

User can carry the Ideacentre Stick 300 on the go and plug it into any TV or PC monitor with an HDMI port to run its onboard applications and access their files. The idea behind this stick is to offer consumers a device with enough computing power to let user play games, surf the Web and chat with friends via video without having to purchase a pricey tablet or laptop.

Lenovo is the leader in the worldwide PC market and at No. 3 in the smartphone market. The mini PC represents a new challenge in which the company will compete with other PC-on-a-stick makers, such as Intel and Microsoft.

The Ideacentre Stick 300 is powered by an Intel Atom processor, carries up to two gigabytes of memory and up to 32GB of onboard storage. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 are also included for wireless connectivity. One HDMI port, one MicroUSB 2.0 port and one SD card reader come along in it, along with a small speaker.

The stick comes with Windows 8.1, but will be eligible to upgrade to Windows 10 when Microsoft releases its new operating system. A three-month trial of Microsoft Office is also part of the package. The only items that will need to be added to use the stick are a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s general manager for Worldwide Desktop and Visuals was quoted, as saying that they have looked at the computing needs of travelers, business people and families, and realized that a truly portable and affordable solution would be a significant benefit to users of all kinds. He also said that their goal with the Ideacentre Stick 300 was to give those users a sense of freedom and enhanced mobility, while packing a serious punch in a small device.

The Ideacentre Stick 300 will be up for sale on Lenovo’s website starting in July as well as at various retail stores.