Lenovo Carme smartwatch: Smart wear for a fit lifestyle

There’s a new smartwatch called Lenovo Carme that is trending in the gadgets circles these days. Featuring a pedometer and a 24-hour heart-rate monitor, this smartwatch helps you track your physical activity and your heart rate to help ensure that you stay healthy. It features a large reflective screen, along with a 2.5D curved-surface design. This watch prevents the light from refracting so that the screen’s contents are visible easily. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Among some of the interesting features is the 24-hour heart-rate monitor; it helps you monitor your heart rate, so you can ensure that your cardiovascular health doesn’t get affected. Thanks to its Sleep Monitor feature, you can easily record the duration and depth of your sleep with the utmost ease.

This smartwatch gives you real-time weather updates, so you can plan your day out accordingly. Thanks to its Smart Notifications feature, you’ll be notified of your text messages, calls, and even your sedentary status, among other things, once you pair it with your smartphone.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Lenovo Carme smartwatch comes with an 1.3-inch IPS colourful display and IP68 waterproof and dustproof technology. It also comes equipped with a stopwatch that helps you accurately track the time taken by you to do a certain task.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499