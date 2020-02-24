Legistify: Embedding innovation in the legal-tech space

With over 7,000 verified lawyers, the startup has now partnered with more than 75 bigger enterprises including Oyo, Amazon , Max Insurance, Panasonic and Whirlpool.

By Riya Sethi

Founded by Akshat Singhal, legal technology platform Legistify aims to provide a technology-driven solution in the legal domain, thus making legal services affordable, accessible and transparent for everyone. “With the legal-tech industry still being in the nascent stage, the biggest challenge that stands in the way is to create legal awareness. At Legistify, we are trying to empower the end user and educate them about the basics of the legal-tech market and help the people stuck in legal complications by connecting them with the top legal experts,”explains Singhal.

Leveraging the use of technology to effectively connect the users who are in need of a legal solution with experienced lawyers, Legistify is accelerating fast on the path of creating a wave of legal literacy in the market. The platform acts as a legal concierge for individuals, SMEs and big corporate houses addressing their varied legal and compliance needs. Right from finding the right lawyer, consulting them on crucial matters as well as hiring them, Legistify ensures absolute transparency, affordability via a hassle-free process.

With over 7,000 verified lawyers, the startup has now partnered with more than 75 bigger enterprises including Oyo, Amazon, Max Insurance, Panasonic and Whirlpool. Every transaction between a user and a lawyer takes places on the platform which provides for a single point of contact sources wherein regular updates are shared with the user. The user is also given a technology-enabled dashboard that helps her monitor, contribute and control the whole litigation process.

“At Legistify, legal solutions are customised to each and every client. We have also introduced products specific to the B2B and B2C clients. For a B2B or a bigger enterprise, we offer a SAP solution which is a completely end-to-end automated legal solution that helps the users keep an effective check on their litigation portfolio and also helps them manage the in-house legal counsel work,” adds Singhal. On the B2C side, it has now come up with India’s first Do-It-Yourself (DIY) legal agreement drafting platform—an end-to-end automated agreement drafting solution where an end-user without any legal background can draft over 80 agreements.

The startup has raised two rounds of funding. With offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, it has helped over 60,000 users. The platform is witnessing one lakh new visitors and 5,000+ new queries being generated every month. “We are looking to become India’s one-stop legal shop from documentation to litigation, all of it using the power of technology,” says Singhal. “Our go-to market strategy for the next couple of years is to have at least over 500 bigger enterprises working with us, after which we will look to move out towards an even more fragmented market of SMEs and MSMEs. We are also looking for strategic investors.”