LeEco to live stream its phone launch event on Facebook

Chinese smartphone maker LeEco, formerly Letv, has partnered with Facebook for a live streaming of its January 20 launch event here, the company said.

“This (streaming) is estimated to reach approximately 100 million people, setting a new record for the widest coverage on a social media platform,” the company said. The collaboration with Facebook will tremendously increase the outreach to a wider range of audiences,” the company said in a statement.

LeEco is expected to launch two smartphones in the Indian market.