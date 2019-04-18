Lectro Ezephyr: This e-cycle will make you say goodbye to a sedantary lifestyle

LECTRO EZEPHYR: Say goodbye to a sedentary lifestyle

Modern technology has made our lives easier, faster and better—in the kitchen, bathroom, even in the way we commute, thanks to modern cars. The humble bicycle—that has been a part of the daily commute for several decades in our country until it began to be abandoned in favour of cars and motorbikes —seems to be the latest beneficiary of fast-changing technology. Bicyles may still look roughly the same, but looks can be deceiving.

At a time when electric vehicles are one of the most burning conversations in today’s times, comes a piece of innovation from Hero Motors Company, the parent company of Hero Cycles which is India’s largest manufacturer of bicycles. This new e-bicycle is called Lectro EZephyr, and has been designed in-house by Hero Global Design Centre – Manchester (UK).

Priced at Rs 26,999, the EZephyr is especially designed for city commute. Powered by an electric motor and armed with a throttle and Pedal Assist feature, the e-bike comes with an integrated battery and light structure that gives you the ride experience of a city-zipping scooter without the associated bulk.

I had a trial unit of the Hero e-bike at my disposal for over a week, it impressed me a lot and based on my experience I can confidently say that young, tech-savvy professionals in our metros will find it a very convenient vehicle for their everyday commute. Let us find out more about this Hero innovation.

The EZephyr has a light and solid frame (it weighs just 16kg) that can easily withstand accidental falls. Its 18-inch tyres are pretty thin and meant largely for a smooth surface. Technical-speak, there’s a Li-ion battery (36V, 5.8Ah) that sits neatly in the lower beam of the frame, completely hidden from sight. The workmanship here is so meticulous that EZephyr can easily pass for a normal bicycle instead of an electric one. There is a small outlet in the hub of the pedals where you can plug in the charger that comes along with the EZephyr bicycle.

Probing further, the EZephyr has a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain system with a pretty nifty gear shifter. A powerful BLDC 36V, 250 Watt hub motor at the rear axle provides the necessary momentum. Essentially this means that you can ride it like a conventional bike and when tired, you can easily switch on its electric motor and glide your way through the messy traffic jams. There are three modes – Low, Medium and High—which a rider can easily comprehend.

During my usage, I charged the battery (had to carry it upto my second floor house) for about 4 hours and true to the product literature, the EZephyr gave me 45 km on a single charge. There is a nice little indicator on the handlebar console (left hand side) that shows you the battery level. There is also a button that you can press and hold and the cycle will cruise at 6kmph – this is something I relished the most. Put simply, a throttle for a no sweat to work, scooty-like experience .

In summary, with its unique features EZephyr makes for an ideal vehicle for daily commuting or leisure ride along with a great way to stay healthy. Highly recommended.