Leaked! Realme 2 specifications out ahead of August 28 launch

Realme 2 will launch in India tomorrow

Realme 2 is set to launch in India tomorrow. Ahead of its debut in India, multiple leaks have revealed the Realme 2 in its entirety. While the design and specifications are already out, thanks to some reports, a new leak has emerged online leaving nothing to the imagination. The Realme 2 will reportedly pack a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

According to a report by AndroidPure, the Realme 2 has been leaked in a detailed specification sheet. The smartphone that will debut as a Flipkart exclusive on August 28 will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, 271 ppi pixel density, and a notch. It will pack an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

For the cameras, the Realme 2 is expected to come with a dual setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash. There will be am an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. According to the specifications sheet, the Realme 2 will have features such as AI Beautification 2.0, HDR, and Bokeh mode. The smartphone will come preloaded with ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Realme 2 will come with support for dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others. Among the other features, the Realme 2 will come with facial unlock, fingerprint unlock, and SmartLock. There is a 4230mAh battery expected to be under the hood. The Realme 2 is said to measure 156.2×75.6×8.2 mm and weigh 168 grams.

As for the pricing, the Realme 2 is speculated to be priced at Rs 10,000 or below. With this price, the smartphone is expected to offer competition to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The Realme 2 launch is expected tomorrow at 12 pm and it will be exclusively sold via Flipkart.