Leaked! OnePlus 6T reportedly in the works, could launch in October

OnePlus 6T is coming this October

OnePlus 6 launched earlier this year as the latest flagship smartphone from the company that pipped Samsung to dominate the premium smartphone market in India. While the sales of the OnePlus was a big contributing factor, the company is continuing with its tradition to introduce the T version. As per a new report, OnePlus 6T will launch in October this year, nearly six months after the OnePlus 6 was announced.

According to a report by CNET, citing sources familiar with the company’s launch plans, OnePlus 6T will debut in October this year. In the US, T-Mobile will be the exclusive carrier partner for the OnePlus 6T. The report has also shared the pricing of the successor to OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T will be ‘tentatively’ priced at $550, which is roughly Rs 39,000, for the base variant. This price is a little higher than what OnePlus 6 costs – Rs 34,999 in India, making the OnePlus 6T the priciest OnePlus phone.

There is no word from the company on the pricing, however, it’s safe to assume that OnePlus 6T will be priced under the Rs 40,000 mark in India for its base variant. And then there will be the super premium variant that could cost north of $1,000 (roughly Rs 70,000). OnePlus launched the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India at Rs 44,999 in India. The report suggests that the OnePlus 6T’s “super premium” version will be an alternative to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone X.

The partnership with T-Mobile is expected to turn a new chapter in OnePlus’ book in the US. The Chinese company is popular in Asian markets including India, however, it has still not become a household name in the US. Although OnePlus still enjoys a good niche in the US, mainly consisting of the tech enthusiasts who want a good mix of stock Android and flagship specifications at relatively lower price points.

When OnePlus 6T launches in the US in October, as per the report, it is likely that the company will bring the device to India within a few days. India has been a rewarding market to OnePlus, making it the topper in the premium smartphone market for the second quarter this year. OnePlus 6 is available at Rs 34,999 in India while its top-end variant costs Rs 39,999.