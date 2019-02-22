Leadership at stake: President Trump exhorts US Companies to speed up work on 5G networks

Published: February 22, 2019 10:40 AM

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, in an interview with CBS News on Thursday, says the U.S. is wrong to treat 5G as “an atomic bomb” and said his company will be rolling out “new equipment that is suitable for the United States.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Trump’s tweets came hours after Fox Business Network aired an interview with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in which host Maria Bartiromo pressed the top U.S. diplomat on whether the administration wants to restrict the use of equipment from Huawei.

“They are creating a real risk for these countries and their systems — the security of their people,” Pompeo told Bartiromo. “Europeans care deeply about their privacy. The risk to privacy from this technology is very, very real, and we’re out sharing this information.”

Pompeo went on to say that a government’s reliance on Huawei’s 5G technology could mean the U.S. will reconsider having an embassy or military outpost in the country, saying it’s possible “we won’t be able to work alongside them.”

Nevertheless, the Trump administration is said to be preparing an executive order that could significantly restrict Chinese state-owned telecom companies such as Huawei from operating in the U.S. over national security concerns.

“We share the president’s commitment to leading the world in next-generation 5G wireless,” the trade group CTIA said in an emailed statement Thursday. “With the administration’s continued backing, the U.S. wireless industry can bring more robust 5G networks to more communities faster.”

