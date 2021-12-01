Layered voice analysis: Using voice analysis to detect emotions

The Nemesysco CEO adds that LVA enables the users of the technology and their organisations to make “quick and effective decision-making based on any available human speech data” extracted with the technology.

Genuine emotion detection—a new science aimed at identifying the true feelings of a person—is being used across India in many different vertical applications, says Amir Liberman, CEO of Nemesysco, an Israeli technology company whose Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) technology detects and measures emotions in a person’s voice while speaking.

“Nemesysco played a very significant part in its inception and the way it is currently forming. We aim to identify the true feelings of speakers and assist our users to identify what is happening with them is for real, and this way make better decisions,” he says.

Liberman informs that numerous law enforcement agencies and government organisations as well as insurance companies across India have been using the company’s LVA technology for almost 10 years. He also points out that the company is currently expanding in India with new applications for the call centre industry and the human resources vertical in India.

The LVA technology works by extracting uncontrolled vocal biomarkers from the human voice during speech. Examples of emotions that LVA can detect and measure include excitement, enthusiasm, assertiveness, aggression, stress, frustration and fatigue.

Nemesysco has been active in India since 2011 and its LVA technology is available in India through the company’s local business partners. One of Nemesysco’s long time business partners in India is the SSBI Group, based out of Gujarat. “We are working with police, forensic labs and other government investigation agencies,” says Indrajit Simlai, SSBI Group’s managing director.

“The Nemesysco LVA technology is helping them with investigations by validating facts and highlight misinformation.” According to him, law enforcement agencies have been able to solve complex cases with the LVA technology by “helping them find the right clues.” He also stresses that the reports produced by the LVA technology are accepted as corroborative evidence in the courts in India.

“Currently, we have good market penetration in the field of homeland security for criminal investigations,” says Simlai. “We have recently deployed several solutions for call centre supervision and insurance fraud prevention. “Insurance companies and modern call centres are very important markets for us in India,” he adds.

Nemesysco has ongoing relationships with a number of academic organisations in India. “We are working with the National Forensic Science University and the RashtriyaRaksha University closely for research and other academic purpose,” says Simlai.

Liberman points out that LVA identifies various types of stress, cognitive processes and emotional reactions that expose the emotional profile and sensitive discussion points of a subject. He explains how the LVA technology can reveal that a call centre agent may sound polite and express happiness while serving customers, but is in fact feeling frustrated and stressed. The Nemesysco CEO adds that LVA enables the users of the technology and their organisations to make “quick and effective decision-making based on any available human speech data” extracted with the technology.

The LVA technology can work in two modes. In the real-time mode, the LVA technology provides a trained operator immediate feedback on a subject’s state-of-mind during open conversations in-person or over the phone. For the offline mode, the LVA technology analyses recorded voice files. Liberman says that the LVA technology detects and measures many different psycho-physiological reactions that are indicative of changes in the tested party’s perception in order to alert the trained operator to follow new indications and leads.