Lava’s new feature phone can measure your heart rate and blood pressure; costs only Rs 1,599

Lava Pulse

Home grown brand Lava has launched what is being claimed to be the world’s first feature phone to ship with a dedicated pulse scanner that would allow users to measure their heart rate and blood pressure in a few seconds. Moreover, Lava also said in a statement that its pulse scanner readings have accuracy similar to present electronic heart rate and blood pressure measuring digital devices. The feature phone is aptly called the Lava Pulse.

Users need to place their fingertip on the scanner, and it will display the readings “immediately” on the screen. There is also an option to save this data on the phone itself for future reference. Users can also share these readings with others through messages.

The biggest takeaway is the price though. The Lava Pulse has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,599 which means that it is remarkably affordable, something that Lava is also highlighting. “Lava Pulse is a solution, made to empower Indians to screen and monitor, who don’t have access to or cannot afford the high cost of regular heart health check-ups,” Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said in a statement.

Apart from its heart rate and blood pressure monitoring smarts, the Lava Pulse is a standard feature phone affair with an all-plastic body, 2.4-inch display, support for up to 32GB expandable storage, and 1,800mAh battery rated to deliver up to 6 days of usage on single charge. The feature phone supports dual SIM and can let you type in six Indian languages in addition to English.

The Lava Pulse is available for buying online from Amazon India, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores in the country. Lava is offering the feature phone in single rose gold colourway.