Lava Z93: Gaming phone built to a price

Good gaming phones are usually expensive, and some very expensive. For example, the Asus ROG II phone launched recently costs Rs 37,999. And then there are not-so-hardcore gaming phones that are priced around Rs 15,000. For example, the Vivo Z1 Pro, priced Rs 14,990 onwards. In an attempt to raise the bar by lowering the price, Indian smartphone maker Lava Mobiles has launched the Z93, which, it claims, is a gaming phone and yet affordable, at Rs 7,999. So, how good is the device?

First, the Z93 has a neat design. It’s got a 6.2-inch screen with a dew-drop notch that maximises the screen area. The backside is all plastic, and yet it does not look cheap. The rear has a dual-lens camera system (13MP+2MP), and while the camera does not turn on instantly like in some expensive phones, the photo quality is decent for an entry-level smartphone.

Other expensive phone features the Z93 has are a rear fingerprint sensor, face-unlock, AI camera, and a bright screen (however, the screen isn’t made of Corning Gorilla Glass).

As far as gaming is concerned, while the Z93 comes equipped with basic games such as Bubble Bash 3 and Danger Dash (you’ll have to purchase these after playing demo), there is a collaboration between Lava and Gameloft for Modern Combat 5, which is a PUBG-like combat game. While the Z93 definitely is not a true gaming phone, its Octa-Core Helio P22 2.0 Ghz processor and Smart AI Gaming Mode ensure that you can use it for gaming without really affecting most other phone functions. It’s got 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. However, the overall gaming experience—with most high-end games running on low graphics—isn’t exceptional.

The battery is rated at 3500mAh, which lasts a day of average usage. Gaming usually drains a battery fast, and the Z93 is no different. The good thing is that it gets a 10-watt fast charger.

Overall, the Z93 looks more expensive than it is, and it’s got some features that are usually available in phones that cost twice as much. Therefore, the price (Rs 7,999), and not gaming performance, is its forte.