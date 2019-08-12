Lava Z62: Smartphone features at feature phone price

The front is rated at 5MP and the rear at 8MP, and both have LED flash.

Last month, the Indian mobile phone company Lava International employed a unique strategy to sell its new smartphone, the Z62. Called the ‘Throw your TV away offer’, it invited people to register on the Z62 web page and exchange their old TV for this new phone. Now, a smartphone and a TV aren’t interchangeable devices, and yet the company claimed that “thousands of entries were received minutes after registration went live.”

There could be many reasons for this; for one, old, unsellable TVs lying at such ‘interested’ people’s homes—it is a human tendency to try and grab anything ‘seemingly free’. But it’s also true that there is a section of people who are apparently not buying TV sets—in the 2018 ‘Future of consumer durables and electronics in India’ report by CEAMA and PwC, Manish Sharma of Panasonic India noted that the large TV segment is seeing de-growth.

Coming back to the device, the Z62—obviously a fraction of the size of an average TV—has a six-inch screen, comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key (you can access a variety of apps and features using voice command), has an attractive gradient finish design, and is powered by a 3380mAh battery. While it is priced just Rs 6,060, it has premium features such as face unlock.

Cameras, as expected of a phone at this price, are average. The front is rated at 5MP and the rear at 8MP, and both have LED flash. However, even these cameras can focus on the object while keeping the background blurred, and have a cool effect in which the object is in colour and the background black and white.

Screen is bright and reproduces just the right colours. As expected, in the box you don’t get earphones, but you can pair the phone to a set of decent earphones or headphones and the ensuing multimedia experience is pretty good for a Rs 6,060 device. The battery can run the Z62 for a day and a half of regular usage, and at least full day of heavy usage (such as watching back-to-back feature films). Its RAM is just 2GB, and therefore multitasking is quite a task. The best thing about the Z62 is not that it’s an exceptional device, not that it can replace a TV, not that it has specs such as face unlock, it’s that you get smartphone features at the price of a feature phone, i.e. Rs 6,060. And that, for some, is a steal.