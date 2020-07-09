Lava Z61 Pro “made in India” phone launched for Rs 5,774; all details here

The dual-SIM phone packs a 3,100mAh battery.

Days after announcing its “Design in India” contest, homegrown brand Lava has launched an entry-level phone called the Z61 Pro in the country. As expected, Lava is hyping the product’s “made in India” credentials, and also its affordable pricing. The Lava Z61 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,774. The phone in question will be available from Flipkart, Amazon India as well as via offline retail stores.

As mentioned earlier, the Lava Z61 Pro is an entry-level smartphone with an all-plastic build that comes in two colours, Midnight Blue and Amber Red. The phone has a 5.45-inch 720p+ or HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio which means there are sizable bezels on the top and bottom. Under the hood, the Lava Z61 Pro has an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. This is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which is also expandable by up to 128GB.

Onto the photography side, the Lava Z61 Pro has an 8MP rear and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The dual-SIM phone packs a 3,100mAh battery and charges via micro-USB.

The Z61 Pro may not necessarily blow your mind when it comes to pure specs and design but Lava will be banking heavily on the current wave of anti-China sentiment that’s blowing across the country, to make a selling of its “made in India” phone.

Lava recently kick-started registrations for its “Design in India” contest inviting entries from students as well as professionals to help design “the next Indian smartphone.” The contest will be conducted in three phases, ideation, creating a prototype, and presentation to the jury and is open for students of B.Tech, B.E, B.Des and M.Des and engineering professionals from ECE, IT, CS, Mech, and Industrial Design departments. Winners will also be eligible for a cash prize of up to Rs 50,000.