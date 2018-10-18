LAVA Z61: A good budget phone option with dual SIM and 3000mAh battery

Overall, the Lava Z61, 2GB is an impressive smartphone with rich features, decent camera performance and good battery life.

Carrying forward the legacy of its Z series, home-grown handset maker Lava International has introduced Lava Z61 smartphone in India. The newly launched device has a decent mix of good design, software and hardware capabilities.

The company aims to target the budget segment of the market, so, the device has been priced at Rs 7,500 and it comes with 2GB RAM, Android Oreo and a 3000mAh battery.

Out of the box, the overall design seems to be more or less similar to 1GB version of Z61 which was launched in July this year. The front of the device is dominated by a 5.45-inch touchscreen display. In usage, the display quality is satisfactory with sharp and crisp resolution – icons look sharp and pixels are visible but reading is a bit of a challenge in direct sunlight. It also houses a front camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom.

Power and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge while the left is completely free from any distraction. A 3.5mm headset jack is on the top edge while the bottom is dedicated for Micro-USB port.

The removable rear panel is home to Lava branding along with a rear camera and LED flash. Once in the hand, the phone feels sturdy and it is good to hold.

Lava Z61 runs on Android 8.0 and is powered by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage. During the review period, the device handled browsing, reading and non-graphic intensive games quite smoothly. Also, shuffling between different apps and multi-tasking was easy. It did not stutter or showed any lags.

On the camera front, Z61 has nothing unique to offer. It comes with a 5-megapixel front camera and 8-megapixel rear camera. Both the cameras take pictures with decent quality in regular light but the same could not be repeated in low-light conditions.

The Lava Z61 is a dual SIM smartphone and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 3000mAh battery. With continuous data usage, the battery could last between 6 to 8 hours.

Overall, the Lava Z61, 2GB is an impressive smartphone with rich features, decent camera performance and good battery life.

* Estimated street price: Rs 7,500