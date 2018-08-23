​​​
  4. Lava Z60s with Android Go, 2500mAh battery launched in India

Lava Z60s with Android Go, 2500mAh battery launched in India

Domestic manufacturer LAVA International on Thursday launched a new smartphone "Lava Z60s" at Rs 4,949.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 4:36 PM
lava z60s, lava z60s specification, lava z60s price, lava z60s processor, lava smartphone The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio for special cash back offers on its complete range of 4G smartphone.

Domestic manufacturer LAVA International on Thursday launched a new smartphone “Lava Z60s” at Rs 4,949. The 5-inch HD device — a successor of Z60 — is powered by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and houses 2500mAh battery.

“Our go-to-market strategy is aligned with creating value for our customers through improvisation based on constant customer feedback, our ‘Z60s’ is a true testimony to that,” Gaurav Nigam, Head-Product, Lava International, said in a statement.”Z60s” is equipped with 5MP auto-focus rear camera and 5MP front camera — both enabled with “Bokeh Mode” and flash. The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio for special cash back offers on its complete range of 4G smartphone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top