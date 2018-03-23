Lava Z50 with Android Go edition now available at Rs 2,400 ‘effectively’: How to avail offer

Lava Z50 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) that is the storage-friendly version of Google’s Android platform.

Lava on Friday announced the its first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone – Lava Z50 – will be available in India at a price of Rs 4,400. However, the company has tied up with Airtel to bring the pricing of Lava Z50 to an ‘effective’ price of Rs 2,400. The smartphone will come bundled with Airtel cashback offer worth Rs 2,000 under the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ programme. The Lava Z50 was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress as one of the first smartphones that come preloaded with Google’s storage-friendly Android Oreo (Go edition) platform.

Lava Z50 ‘Effective’ Price

The Lava Z50 has an MOP (Market Operating Price) of Rs 4,400 in India. However, under the Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone programme, the buyers will only have to shell out Rs 2,400. This will be eligible for the Airtel subscribers who purchase the smartphone. The cashback amount of Rs 2,000 will be given into the Airtel wallet after meeting the conditions of recharging the Airtel number with a minimum of Rs 198 monthly for a period of 24 months. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, in addition to over 100,000 retail stores across the country. The Lava Z50 is available in Black and Gold colour options.

Lava Z50 Specifications

The Lava Z50 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) that is the storage-friendly version of Google’s Android platform. It was announced in December last year in India, along with the official release of the standard Google apps that have been toned down to meet the requirements for Android Oreo (Go edition) that is for the smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. The Lava Z50 comes with 4.5-inch display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737m processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via microSD card.

For the optics, the Lava Z50 sports 5-megapixel front and rear cameras, along with LED flash modules on both the sides. The cameras come equipped with the ‘Bokeh’ effect, says company in a release. The Lava Z50 supports 10 Indian languages including Hindi. The smartphone comes with two year warranty and one-time free screen replacement if the screen breaks within one year from the purchase date.