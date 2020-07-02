Lava will pay you up to Rs 50,000 for designing the next Indian smartphone

Lava’s Design in India contest will be conducted in three phases, ideation, creating a prototype, and presentation to the jury. Image: Reuters

Home grown brand Lava on Thursday kick-started registrations for its “Design in India” contest inviting entries from students as well as professionals who may be interested to work along with the company to design “the next Indian smartphone.” Winners will also be eligible for a cash prize of up to Rs 50,000.

“Through this unique initiative, we want to give the youth of our country a platform to play their part in this nation building process. We invite them to use their creative skills and bring fresh perspectives to our design methods,” Tejinder Singh, who is head of product at Lava International said in a statement.

Lava’s Design in India contest will be conducted in three phases, ideation, creating a prototype, and presentation to the jury. Lava said its design team will “mentor” the contestants who will be judged on three parameters, creativity, functionality, and uniqueness. The judging panel will be led by Lava International chief manufacturing officer Sanjeev Agarwal.

The contest is open for students of B.Tech, B.E, B.Des and M.Des and engineering professionals from ECE, IT, CS, Mech, and Industrial Design departments. Students or professionals can choose to participate in the contest in groups of 1-3 and in the end, the top three teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. Additionally, they will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 15,000 respectively. The registrations will continue through July 9.

There’s no doubt that the current India-China standoff and PM Narendra Modi’s call for a self-reliant India is a big opportunity for domestic players to shine. Lava is one of them. It is preparing to launch new phones in India soon, at a time when anti-China sentiment is at an all-time high, and its new challenge will surely encourage Indians to come up with bigger and better ideas.