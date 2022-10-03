Lava to launch low-cost made in India 5G smartphone priced at around Rs 10,000 by October end 

Lava, today, announced the Lava Blaze 5G, a low-cost 5G smartphone for the Indian market. Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022.

The homegrown brand says the Blaze 5G will be India’s first 5G smartphone in the 10k price range. Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will start at around Diwali this year. Exact pricing should be revealed closer to launch.

Lava Blaze 5G (Photo Credits: Lava)

Lava International Limited president and business head Sunil Raina said the “product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point,” adding that “with the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all”.

The Blaze 5G is said to be compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned –1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78.

Spec-wise, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch 720p IPS display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support. Under the hood, it will have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, it will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie shooter.

Rest of the specs include a 5,000mAh battery and Android 12 software. The phone will come with a glass back, Lava says, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

The brand will offer “free service at home” to customers within the phone’s warranty period.

The Blaze 5G will notably be Lava’s second 5G phone in the country after the Lava Agni 5G. Launched last year, the Agni 5G is powered by MediaTek’s 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and is currently listed at Rs 17,999 (8GB/128GB) on its website.

