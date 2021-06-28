Lava Probuds wireless earphones: Big on performance, looks and comfort

The long battery-life of Probuds ensures that you don’t run out of charge while enjoying your favourite music.

If you’re working or learning from home, you need the proper audio equipment—headphones, earphones or speaker —to be productive. For a job that requires you to take a lot of calls, attend conference meetings (and listen to music to release the tensions of office), Probuds by Lava can be a good option. Recently, this homegrown handset maker announced its entry into the true wireless stereo (TWS) audio segment with its innovative offering, the Probuds wireless earphones. Priced at Rs 2,199, these deliver pretty good sound quality.

Under the hood, you’ll find an advanced audio system. Probuds are powered by advanced 11.6mm advanced drivers and MediaTek Airoha chipset. This provides the users an immersive audio experience while freeing them from the mess of tangled wires. Despite the small size, the earbuds deliver powerful sound with deep bass and ensure no voice distortion during calls. They offer a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by 55 mAh (each bud) battery and 500 mAh case battery. The long battery-life of Probuds ensures that you don’t run out of charge while enjoying your favourite music.

These TWS buds not just score big on performance but also on looks with their premium design, attractive black colour, and superior matte finish. Probuds are ergonomically designed after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours which make them ideal for prolonged use. These lightweight earbuds provide a secure and comfortable fit, freeing users from the worry of losing them while running or training.

Overall, the Probuds earbuds are are lightweight and have nicely balanced sound with good detail and bass.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,199