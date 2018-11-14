Lava Prime Z with 30-day money back guarantee, 1.3-megapixel camera launched

Lava Prime Z comes with a 1.3-megapixel camera

Lava on Wednesday announced the launch of a new member to its feature phone family, Prime Z. The Lava Prime Z is a feature phone loaded with features such as a ‘3D front glass’ and MP4 player. The feature phone is priced at Rs 1,900 and available to purchase across 72,000 retail stores, says the company. Lava is also offering a 2-year replacement warranty on the handset. However, the most enticing offer that customers can avail is the 30-day money back guarantee that allows the customers to return the handset within 30 days if not satisfied with the performance and get the money back.

The Lava Prime Z feature phone comes in a Piano Black colour. It has a polycarbonate body that the company claims ensures “great physical durability”. There is a 2.4-inch QVGA display packed on the handset along with a T9 keyboard below it. There is a ‘3D front glass’ shielding the display on top. The handset supports dual SIM cards, both of which only support the 2G network. The Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2, on the other hand, comes with support 4G VoLTE on Jio network across the country.

For photography, the Lava Prime Z features a 1.3-megapixel camera with an LED flash for low-light photography. As for the media consumption, the users can expand the storage via microSD card by up to 32GB for music, photos, and videos. There is an FM radio, MP4 player, auto-call recording, and Instant Torch available on the handset as well. Lava says that Prime Z can last up to five days with a 1200mAh battery packed inside. The handset comes with a ‘Super Battery Mode’ that will increase the battery life.

Commenting on the launch of Prime Z, Tejinder Singh, Head, Product- Feature Phone at Lava International said, “At LAVA, we aim to continuously deliver the best products, keeping the consumer’s preferences in mind. Our new offering- Prime Z is the most beautiful looking phone you will find in this segment. It has a sleek design and offers a 5-day battery backup too. This can be the perfect phone for smartphone users who look for a secondary phone as well as for feature phone users. The elegance of this phone will set it apart from other phones in this segment.”