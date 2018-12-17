Lava offers holiday discounts, slashes smartphone prices

The company is planning to slash smartphone prices from Rs 200 up to Rs 2000.

As Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, Indian mobile handset company LAVA is planning to offer huge discounts to its customers. To add a little sparkle to your celebrations, Lava International Limited is offering huge discounts to make its smartphones a little more affordable. The company is planning to slash smartphone prices from Rs 200 up to Rs 2000. It is important to note that this offer is not valid for every LAVA smartphone, it will only be available on – Lava Z50, Z60s, Z61 (1GB & 2GB), Z81 (2GB & 3GB) and Z91 (3GB).

Here are some details about smartphones with slashed prices:-

Lava Z50 – It is a Google Android Go powered phone

Lava Z60s- It is one of the fastest 1GB phones in its segment

Lava Z61 – The 1GB & 2GB variants of this phone has a sharp click camera

Lava Z81 comes with an AI photo studio

Lava Z91- 3GB RAM, face unlock and 13MP front Camera

More about Lava smartphones

Lava smartphones come with long battery life, ample storage space, face recognition, fingerprint sensor and great camera quality. In case you tend to break the screen of your phone within one year from the date of purchase then you will be happy to know that Lava provides a free one-time screen replacement.