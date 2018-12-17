Lava offers holiday discounts, slashes smartphone prices

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 9:44 PM

As Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, Indian mobile handset company LAVA is planning to offer huge discounts to its customers.

LAVA, Lava Z50, Z60s, Z61, Z81, Z91, Christmas, New Year, smartphones, LAVA smartphones, industry newsThe company is planning to slash smartphone prices from Rs 200 up to Rs 2000.

As Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, Indian mobile handset company LAVA is planning to offer huge discounts to its customers. To add a little sparkle to your celebrations, Lava International Limited is offering huge discounts to make its smartphones a little more affordable. The company is planning to slash smartphone prices from Rs 200 up to Rs 2000. It is important to note that this offer is not valid for every LAVA smartphone, it will only be available on – Lava Z50, Z60s, Z61 (1GB & 2GB), Z81 (2GB & 3GB) and Z91 (3GB).

Here are some details about smartphones with slashed prices:-

Lava Z50 – It is a Google Android Go powered phone
Lava Z60s- It is one of the fastest 1GB phones in its segment
Lava Z61 – The 1GB & 2GB variants of this phone has a sharp click camera
Lava Z81 comes with an AI photo studio
Lava Z91- 3GB RAM, face unlock and 13MP front Camera

More about Lava smartphones

Lava smartphones come with long battery life, ample storage space, face recognition, fingerprint sensor and great camera quality. In case you tend to break the screen of your phone within one year from the date of purchase then you will be happy to know that Lava provides a free one-time screen replacement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Lava offers holiday discounts, slashes smartphone prices
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition