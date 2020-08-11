Lava launches ProudlyIndian edition Z61 Pro, A5, A9 phones ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day

According to the information shared by the company, the phones will soon be made available on the online shopping platforms and websites.

Cashing on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, domestic smartphone maker Lava has launched several models with ‘ProudlyIndian’ moniker. The new models build upon the existing Z61 Pro, A5 and A9 phones. Apart from the aesthetic changes in the new models, the new models will also have a ‘ProudlyIndian’ logo on the backside of the phone. Additionally, the customers of the new models will also be provided with the tri-colour theme based back covers and flip covers with the phone.

Among the phone models selected by the company is Lava Z61 pro which was launched by the company recently in July. The phone’s Champagne Gold variant will be studded with a ‘ProudlyIndian’ logo on its back side. On the other hand, Lava A5, and Lava A9 which are the other two phones, will have tri-colour back panels. According to the information shared by the company, the phones will soon be made available on the online shopping platforms and websites.

The price of The Lava Z61 Pro which was launched in July this year in three variants- Champagne Gold, Amber Red and Moonlight Blue- is Rs 5,777. However, the customers will only be able to get hold of the ‘ProudlyIndian’ tag in its Champagne Gold variant. The phone flanks of a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core processor, the phone has been provided 2 GB RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage. While the rear camera will be a 8-megapixel model, its selfie camera boasts of 5-megapixel specification.

The other two models of the company-Lava A5 and the Lava A9 have been priced at Rs Rs 1333 and Rs 1574 respectively. Both of these phone models will be available with the special tri-colour back panel. The company has already made the sale of Lava A5 and Lava A9 available on e-shopping platform Flipkart. The sale of these phones will soon be made on other e-shopping platforms soon.