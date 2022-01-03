Lava is ready to sell the Agni 5G at a loss if you’re ready to part ways with your Realme 8s

Wait, what?

Home-grown brand Lava announced on Monday that it will offer Realme 8s owners a chance to get the Agni 5G for free in exchange for their existing smartphone. Under its new promotional campaign, called “Realme exchange offer with Agni” that’s launching today, Lava will give you an Agni 5G phone for free in exchange for Realme 8s regardless of the variant you own.

Also read | BlackBerry users, it’s time to buy a new phone now; here’s why

The offer is valid on both 6GB (Rs 17,999) and 8GB (Rs 19,999) RAM versions of the Realme 8s. The Lava Agni 5G comes in single 8GB RAM configuration for Rs 19,999. So basically, Lava will bear the additional cost, which is Rs 2,000, if you happen to exchange the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 8s and sell you the Agni 5G at a loss for some curious reason.

Should you be interested in this one-of-its-kind scheme, Lava has put up a detailed how-to on its website. The last date to register is January 7, 2022. The scheme will be limited to first come first served basis or till stocks last.

As good as the offer may sound, here are a few things you should know, if at all you’re considering the plunge. The Realme 8s is excellent value. We called it a “no-brainer budget 5G phone that works as advertised” in our full review. The Lava Agni 5G isn’t a bad phone but it’s a performance-oriented phone first while everything else including battery life could be better.

The Agni has a slightly bigger display (and an ultrawide-angle camera), but that and the performance bit, aren’t enough to justify picking one up over a Realme 8s. The Realme 8s, in fact, is the second best 5G phone available south of Rs 20,000 today – the first being Realme’s own Narzo 30 Pro. So, you might want to think twice before going ahead with something like this.

Oddly enough, the Redmi Note 11T, another budget 5G phone that goes neck-and-neck against the Agni isn’t part of Lava’s scheme.