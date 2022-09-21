Lava Blaze Pro with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications

Home-grown smartphone company Lava has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed as Lava Blaze Pro. The company at the launch also announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan as its next brand ambassador for endorsing its smartphones.

The Lava Blaze Pro sports a 6.5-inch IPS display along with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W type-C fast charger support.

To make the customer experience even better, Lava will be offering its customers with pre-sales experience ‘Demo at home’. This will allow customers to get a hands-on experience of the Lava Blaze Pro.

Lava Blaze Pro price and availability

Lava Blaze Pro is available two memory variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 32GB. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,499 while the price of the 32GB variant has not been revealed by the company yet.

The smartphone will be available for purchase via company’s official website, Flipkart and retail stores. Lava Blaze Pro comes in four colour options —Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange. The company is yet to reveal the sale date of the newly launched smartphone.

Lava Blaze Pro specs and features

New Lava Blaze Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone which will run on Android 12. It sports a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with HD+ resolution. The device also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone also features a waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie camera.

Under the hood, Lava Blaze Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

The storage capacity of the phone is expandable up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. For photography, the Lava Blaze Pro comes with a 50MP triple rear AI camera setup along with an LED flash. It also has a macro and a portrait rear camera sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Beauty mode, HDR mode, Night mode, Panorama mode, and more. The selfie camera features an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with connectivity features like 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS support. On the side, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a face unlocking feature for security.

