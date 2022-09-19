Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery to launch on September 20: Details

Homegrown smartphone company Lava has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone offering dubbed as Lava Blaze Pro. The smartphone will launch on 20 September at 10:15 am- Lava announced via its Twitter handle. The company is also expected to bring onboard a new brand ambassador who is expected to be Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan.

20.9.2022. Join us Live to Unveil all new Lava Blaze Pro with India's biggest superstar and our new brand ambassador ! Can you guess who it is ?#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/a4cqgVg7dF — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 18, 2022

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming Lava Blaze Pro, the teaser video shared on Twitter shows that the phone will be available in white, yellow, blue and green colour shades. The smartphone will be a successor to Lava Blaze which was launched this year at Rs 8,699. Lava has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with triple rear camera set up including a 50MP primary sensor.

The poster image shared on the Twitter handle shows the tagline ‘Coming Soon’. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. According to a GSMArena report, Lava Blaze Pro is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and could have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is common in budget phones of today. The smartphone is expected to pack in a 5,000 mAh battery. Lava has confirmed that the phone will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup that supports 6X zoom capability.

To recall, Lava Blaze which was launched earlier this year sports a 6.52-inches IPS LCD display and comes with a triple camera system including a 3MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with USB Type-C charging port supporting 10W charging technology. The runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. The smartphone is available in four different colour options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

