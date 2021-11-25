Lava Agni 5G: This phone should keep you happy for a long time

Back to the Agni 5G, the device is second to none when compared to any overseas brand in terms of product specs, technical details, and new offerings.

Not long ago, India’s mobile phone market had a sprinkling of homegrown brands jostling with the established handset makers and quite a few tasted a decent amount of success. Subsequently Chinese brands swarmed the market, effectively edging out the domestic players. Can an Indian mobile phone brand the challenge the existing setup? Recently, a cool, new Lava Agni 5G smartphone—in a unique Fiery Blue sleek body that you would like to flaunt—brought back memories of that era. Company officials say this is the only 5G smartphone completely conceived and manufactured in India and “it aims to set new standards, not just play catch up”.

I have to admit that Noida-based Lava International has always been at the forefront of the government’s Make in India initiative. It was the first mobile brand to set up a design team in India. With this Design in India initiative, Lava claims it’s the only mobile handset company that makes truly Made In India phones with complete control on design and manufacturing within the country. The company has its manufacturing facilities and a repair factory in an approximately 300,000 square feet area in Noida. The manufacturing plants have a capacity of manufacturing 40 million phones per annum.

Back to the Agni 5G, the device is second to none when compared to any overseas brand in terms of product specs, technical details, and new offerings. Available on Lava e-store, Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 19,999, Agni 5G is powered by MediaTek’s latest chipset, Dimensity 810, and runs cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz. This ensures lightning-fast speed to perform tasks and supports multiple apps and games simultaneously. Agni’s Quad camera sits beautifully in a fiery blue matte finish fingerprint resistant body.

At first look, the device comes across as durable and sturdy, and I reckon it can withstand accidental falls and exposure to our dusty environs. The 64MP primary camera, along with a 5 MP wide angle camera, 2 MP Depth camera, and a 2 MP Macro camera gives a pretty good photography experience. The phone also has a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Moreover, the phone features a large 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM (uMCP) + 128GB ROM based on the latest Universal Flash Storage (UFS) standard to store important documents and photos. Agni 5G houses a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger. For optimal durability, the phone’s screen has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In addition to this, the phone comes with latest security features along with a side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint unlock that gets the device ready in just 0.034 second and face unlock in just 0.24 second.

The new Lava phone has a fairly large screen with a vibrant and attractive display. Viewing is top-notch here. Photos and videos are quite good, easily comparable to the ones captured by higher-riced handsets in the market. Overall, a good pick in the mid-range category. Lava will provide guaranteed security patch updates for Agni 5G for two years.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch FHD + Punch Hole Display

Processor: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS Storage Memory)

Camera: 64MP Quad AI Rear Camera, 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh X30W Super-fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999