Last day for big offer on iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max: Grab latest iPhone with Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm Mall

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are available with cashback offer

With the festive season now underway, the sales on multiple e-commerce platforms to ring in the festivities are nearing conclusion. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is over but Amazon and Paytm are still going ahead with the last day for their respective sales today, i.e., October 15. There are only a few hours left for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Paytm Maha Cashback sale to get over so people who are still in the dilemma of making the right choice to grab their next smartphone should act fast.

For many people, the sale season is also the time when expensive smartphones such as iPhone get moved from the wishlist to the cart, largely because of the discounted price points on top a host of cashback and bank offers. Paytm Mall is running an attractive offer on the latest iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max under its sale. The buyers can head to the website and look for the iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max variant they want to buy. On reaching the listing page, Paytm Mall will show cashback benefits of up to Rs 12,000 on the new models.

The iPhone Xs 64GB variant is listed at a price of Rs 99,900, which is Rs 90 less than the launch price for the handset in India. However, Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 12,000 directly on the iPhone Xs when the buyer applies the promotional code – “MOBFESTIVE12K”. After the cashback, the iPhone Xs 64GB can be grabbed at a price of Rs 87,900. This price point is even lower than the present MRP of the iPhone X that is now one year old in the market.

A similar offer is available on the other storage variants of iPhone Xs, as well as iPhone Xs Max. The 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants of iPhone Xs Max are also up for grabs with the Rs 12,000 cashback offer each. The cashback will be credited to the customer’s Paytm wallet after the shipping begins. Remember, the cashback is only applicable to the online payments made via credit, debit cards, net banking, and UPI. The Cash on Delivery payment mode won’t make the customer eligible for the cashback.