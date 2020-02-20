Larry Tesler, the man who invented Cut, Copy, Paste computer command dies

Tesler started his career very young at 16 years, as a freshman in Silicon Valley in 1961. (Picture: Wikimedia Commons)

Larry Tesler, the man who possibly changed the world for the good has died, aged 79. He had invented the Cut, Copy and Paste computing commands which play an essential role in working for any form of the digital device. Tesler was born in Bronx, New York in 1945.

Tesler started his career very young at 16 years, as a freshman in Silicon Valley in 1961. He joined work straight after his education from Stanford University. After his graduation, Tesler was keen to specialise in user interface designing in an effort to make computers easier for users. In his long career, He worked for multiple tech firms. He was working for Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (Parc) when the then CEO of Apple Steve Jobs persuaded him to join the iPhone maker. He worked 17 years for Apple and rose through the ranks to the illustrious post of chief scientist. He worked for a brief period of time for Jeff Bezos’s Amazon and Yahoo as well after his stint at Apple.

His visions spanned across generations as many believe that his idea behind the invention of Cut, Copy, Paste commands came from the ancient method of editing where people had to cut the areas of printed text and glued them at the required position physically. His formulated command was then encompassed on the Lisa computer in 1983. Later next year, Apple introduced its Macintosh operating system with the Cut, Copy and Paste command.

In an interview to BBC in 2012, Larry Tesler had compared the working atmosphere in the three big companies Apple, Amazon and Yahoo he had worked for. He had pointed out Apple’s obsession with secrecy, something so unique from the functioning in Silicon Valley, which was raised on the very idea of openness. He had blamed a lack of focus and too many product launches for making Yahoo a ‘frustrating place to work’ for him. However, Tesler enjoyed his time with Amazon for the fact that he was working under Jeff Bezos whom he found ‘very focussed to achieve his goals.’