Laptops for every season: Judicious blend of beauty and performance

With a wide range to choose from, laptops are no longer a luxurious indulgence. Laptops and notebooks have evolved over the last decade to become an essential part of our lifestyle today. PC makers are constantly innovating entry, budget mainstream and premium laptops with newer form factors and features to cater the needs of different consumer segments. Whether they are for everyday use, entertainment, gaming or for heavy workloads, value for money and performance on the go are considered as two key factors in consumers’ buying decisions. Sudhir Chowdhary presents a guide to price and performance mantra-led laptops that cater to different categories

of users.

For students and young professionals

Asus Vivobook 15 X505ZA (Rs 30,990+)

Slim, light, and compact with an edge-to-edge display, Asus VivoBook 15 is the perfect combination of beauty and performance . VivoBook 15 is a Windows 10 laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 3-2200U and Ryzen 5-2500 processors, it comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and AMD Radeon Vega processor graphics. The specs used in the notebooks make them perfect for first-time laptop buyers, students or working professionals who want something for everyday use and for viewing HD+ content. At the `35,990 price point, you will struggle to find a 15-inch laptop more compelling and versatile than the new VivoBook 15. I was impressed by the sleek form factor of the laptop; it is pretty easy to carry it around with ease. It also offers some good features like a good cooling system which is complemented by the good sound quality.

Acer Aspire 3 (Rs 39,999)

THIS LAPTOP is a combination of powerful performance and thoughtful design features, making it ideal for work or recreation. It comes with a powerful quad-core Ryzen APU (2500U) and is made for smooth multitasking and good performance. It is lightweight and features an edge-to-edge display, a great combination in the budget category. It comes with a battery backup of 4.5 hours, making it apt for processing and multitasking. There is 4GB of RAM (expandable memory upto 16GB) and HDD capacity of 1TB. The device is priced at Rs 39,999.

For creative professionals

HP Envy x360 (Rs 72,990)

Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 2500 and Radeon Vega 8, this device aims to find a balance between performance and portability. This device not only caters to the needs of everyday computing but is an all-in-one device for entertainment and a great option for professionals in advanced creative fields. It also enables casual gaming in a highly portable form factor for the first time. This is a well-rounded and high-performance solution that enables an excellent ultra-thin laptop experience. The device is priced at Rs 72,990.

For gamers

Asus FX505DY (Rs 59,990+)

Fit for entry-level gamers, the Asus TUF Gaming FX505 AMD edition is ideal for those looking for a smooth and immersive gameplay with uncompromised toughness and durability. It features cutting-edge IPS-level nano edge display with AMD FreeSync technology, and armed with the latest AMD Ryzen5 processor and discrete Radeon RX 560X graphics. The device is ideal for e-sports gamers and enthusiasts who demand a powerhouse on the go. Starting price at Rs 59,990.

Acer Nitro 5 (Rs 65,999)

Ideal for casual e-sports gamers who demand high-performance computing on-the-go, Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook is a force to be reckoned with. Featuring a full-size keyboard, a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 560x GPU, with expansion slots for memory and storage, this device lets users’ enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance. It is priced at Rs 65,999.

Acer Predator Helios 500 (Rs 1,87,000)

Ideal for professional gamers, this laptop features a full-loaded Ryzen 7-2700U and Vega 56 GPU, making it the ultimate desktop replacement (DSR) device with zero compromises on the performance. Really bulky, really powerful, this notebook is for serious gamers, enthusiasts and content creators. With this mobile high-performance computing device, you can stream, edit heavy content, manage multiple workloads and indulge in some serious gaming. It is priced at Rs 1,87,000.