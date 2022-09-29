scorecardresearch
Lapcare LBS-004 speaker: Built to survive rough handling

Plays loud enough for outdoor parties and is easy to carry around

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
I spent a few hours with this creation to make sure it survives day-to-day use and I wasn’t disappointed.

It is a sleek speaker, easy-to-carry with good audio output. The LBS-004 Bluetooth speaker from Lapcare will appeal to almost everyone because of its full, clear sound. It gets easily connected to your mobile phone and tablet to spread the sound around, retails for Rs 3,579 and is available at all leading retail outlets. I spent a few hours with this creation to make sure it survives day-to-day use and I wasn’t disappointed.

The LBS-004 Bluetooth speaker is lightweight (0.381 kg) and easy to carry around anywhere. It contains two drivers each with a size of 45mm that supports wattage of 5W. Playtime for the speakers for the volumes 30%, 50%, and 70% is 10 hours, eight hours and six hours respectively. It takes 3.5 hours to charge fully.

Overall, it plays loud enough for outdoor parties even as it delivers a smooth sound, perfect for relaxed listening. A fine choice if you want a speaker that sounds good and is portable too.

SPECIFICATIONS
ABS + Silicone material
Bluetooth version 5.0 + EDR
Frequency response: 80Hz-20KHz
Estimated street price: Rs 3,579

