Lapcare LBS-004 speaker: Built to survive rough handling

It is a sleek speaker, easy-to-carry with good audio output. The LBS-004 Bluetooth speaker from Lapcare will appeal to almost everyone because of its full, clear sound. It gets easily connected to your mobile phone and tablet to spread the sound around, retails for Rs 3,579 and is available at all leading retail outlets. I spent a few hours with this creation to make sure it survives day-to-day use and I wasn’t disappointed.

The LBS-004 Bluetooth speaker is lightweight (0.381 kg) and easy to carry around anywhere. It contains two drivers each with a size of 45mm that supports wattage of 5W. Playtime for the speakers for the volumes 30%, 50%, and 70% is 10 hours, eight hours and six hours respectively. It takes 3.5 hours to charge fully.

Overall, it plays loud enough for outdoor parties even as it delivers a smooth sound, perfect for relaxed listening. A fine choice if you want a speaker that sounds good and is portable too.

SPECIFICATIONS

ABS + Silicone material

Bluetooth version 5.0 + EDR

Frequency response: 80Hz-20KHz

Estimated street price: Rs 3,579