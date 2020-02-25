Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to soon launch mobile app ‘Santusht’ for ESIC beneficiaries

On this occasion, the minister also launched that ESIC’s Special Services Fortnight from February 24 to March 10.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said his ministry will soon launch a mobile app ‘Santusht’ with an aim to address issues of beneficiaries of Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme. The minister informed about bringing ‘Santusht’ mobile app for the benefit of ESI beneficiaries very soon at Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) foundation day celebration function in the capital on Monday, a labour ministry statement said.

On this occasion, the minister also launched that ESIC’s Special Services Fortnight from February 24 to March 10.

During the fortnight, daily health check-up camps, special camps for clearance of pending bills of IPs (insured persons) and channel partners and cash benefits in case of death/disability, redressal of public grievances, mock fire drill in all ESIC Hospitals will be organised.

The minister also renamed two ESIC hospitals. The name of ESIC Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi was changed to Sahib Singh Verma ESIC Hospital. Besides ESIC AYUSH Hospital, Narela’s name was also changed to Padma Vibhushan Brihaspati Dev Triguna ESIC AYUSH Hospital.