Labour Day 2018: Here’s how Google Doodle celebrates May day

Labour Day 2018: Google is celebrating ‘International Labour Day’ with its unique doodle.

Labour Day 2018: Google is celebrating ‘International Labour Day’ with its unique doodle. Reminding the importance of ‘a labour’ and the role played by workers across the globe, the search engine has prepared a purple coloured Labour Day 2018 Google Doodle. This unique doodle includes everything from rubber gloves, stethoscope, safety helmets, batteries, nuts and bolts, painting roll-ons, wires, glasses to light torches. It has tried and included everything that showcases works done by labourers.

What is labour day?

An annual holiday which is celebrated to mark the achievements of workers is known as ‘Labour Day’. Every year, it is celebrated on the first day of the month of May, i.e., May 1. In many countries, Labour Day is a public holiday. The day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas in India. In many European countries, the day is also celebrated as May Day.

How did labour day come into existence?

Labor Day is a creation of the labour movement which began in the 1800s. It is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. The movement demanded paid leaves, proper wages and breaks for the workforce. While in India, there were several movements in our history too, which were led by communists and socialist political parties in India, as per the report by India.com. These moments prompted May 1 to be celebrated as Labour Day.

Labour day in India

The first Labour day or May Day was celebrated in India in the year 1923. It was the Labour Kisan Party who had organised the May Day celebrations in Madras.