Mukesh Ambani launches ‘Kumbh Jio Phone’ with free services for pilgrims – Here’s the full list

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 7:20 PM

Kumbh Jio Phone is a new suite of tailor-made to offer digital solutions at the Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Jio Phone has been launched

Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2019, Reliance Jio has launched the Kumbh Jio Phone offering that will benefit over 130 million pilgrims that will participate in the world’s largest congregation to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Kumbh Jio Phone is a new suite of tailor-made to offer digital solutions at the Kumbh Mela, such as various information on Kumbh Mela, important contacts, and government-related services.

The Kumbh Jio Phone will offer “end-to-end rich information services” on Kumbh: information on Kumbh, real-time information, booking stations, Yatri Ashray at the stations, area routes & maps, railway camp mela, pre-published schedules for holy bath and rites, and emergency helpline numbers. All of the aforementioned services will be available to the Jio Phone users right at their fingertips.

Amongst others, the Jio Phone users taking part in the Kumbh Mela 2019 will also be able to watch the live telecast of the Kumbh events and programmes on Jio TV via Kumbh Darshan, along with a 24×7 access to devotional songs and bhajans via Kumbh Radio.

All the services will be available to both new and existing Jio subscribers. The Kumbh services can be availed via JioStore on Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. All the queries related to the Kumbh Jio Phone will be entertained via a dedicated helpline 1991 launched by Reliance Retail.

Jio says that all the Kumbh 2019 related services will be available over and above the existing offerings such as free unlimited calls, data, and SMSes. The roaming services on Jio mobile numbers are free of charge, which means the company won’t charge anything for incoming, outgoing calls and SMSes while the user’s stay if they own mobile numbers from other telecom circles. Jio is working “closely” with the UP Police and KASH IT to ensure the delivery of the Kumbh Jio Phone services to the pilgrims, the company said in a release.

