KULT IMPULSE: This Android has a good design, decent price

Kult Impulse is a dual SIM smartphone.

There’s a new smartphone brand trying to entice the Indian consumer. It’s called Kult from Optiemus Infracom group, which also has a licensing agreement with BlackBerry to design, manufacture, market and distribute BlackBerry-branded devices in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Recently, the upcoming brand introduced its new smartphone – Kult Impulse in the Indian market. The device is a feature-rich phone and it retails for Rs 8,999, we take a look at some of its features and performance.

The Kult Impulse is a dual SIM smartphone. It aims to cater to millennials, who want a feature-rich and high performance device, but at a budget-friendly cost. It runs Android 7.1.1 and in terms of body dimensions it measures 164.80 x 76.70 x 8.65 mm (height x width x thickness).

The Kult Impulse comes across as a great looking phone and has very good build quality. On first impressions, it does manage to capture the attention of the millennial in terms of its wide-ranging specifications and user-centric colourful packaging. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. The near bezel-less HD+ TruView display offers the user a good full-screen viewing experience. The powerful 4000 mAh battery ensures up to 12 days of standby time on LTE and 60 hours of music playback.

Switched on, the Kult Impulse will impress you with its performance. The device not only delivers of style but also has powerful performance enabled by an MTK 6739, Quad-core processor that promises to offer a seamless mobile experience. It is backed with 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage with external memory expandable upto 64GB via micro SD card. The Face Recognition ID feature is not only fast but also augments the phone’s security. The ergonomically placed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures a safer and smarter access to your Impulse.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Kult Impulse is complemented with a good 13MP rear AF camera with Dual LED flash and 13MP selfie camera with Selfie Flash. The combo ensures that the user is able to enjoy pictures down to their last detail. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and FM. Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

During my usage, I did’nt encounter any issue with its touch response. The camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc runs very well on the Kult Impulse. You can even run Flash heavy websites on this phone. As far as apps go, Android is the best place to go as there are hundreds of apps to choose from and most of them are free apps.

All in all, the Kult Impulse feels quite sturdy in the hand, is competitively priced and is a decent performer.