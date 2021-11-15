Krafton says it banned over 25 lakh cheaters on Battlegrounds Mobile India in a month

It also replaced all interim bans with permanent bans

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton said Monday that it has banned over 25 lakh cheaters on Battlegrounds Mobile India since October 1. In a statement issued by the developer, it said that it was taking continuous measures in a major way to eradicate cheating as well as cheaters on BGMI, the India-specific PUBG version. Between October 1 and November 10, a whopping 25,19,692 accounts were banned on a permanent basis, while 7,06,319 accounts faced a temporary ban.

“In line with its efforts, Krafton now has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun,” the developer said. It also listed out some of the steps it took to keep BGMI fair for all, which includes the implementation of a more powerful cheat detection as well as banning mechanism, with the help of which, the system can follow cheaters in real-time, as well as ban those users who undertake unlawful methods to win the game.

It also replaced all interim bans with permanent bans so that there is no possibility of second chances for players who have tried to cheat in the game. Apart from this, Krafton has also undertaken manual verification and banning of accounts that “use or promote illegal programs among high-rankers. The team is monitoring such accounts in real time and banning them permanently if any illegal programme is traced.”

Moreover, not only is Krafton keeping an eye on in-game use of cheating, but is also actively monitoring video streaming platform YouTube in real time to trace any channels which might be promoting illegal programs. Such channels are blocked immediately, it said.