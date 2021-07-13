Krafton partners Tesla to bring ‘exclusive’ in-game content to Battlegrounds Mobile India including Gigafactory, Model Y and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India July update will bring new weapons, modes and a “multitude of features” to improve gameplay. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Krafton is partnering with Elon Musk’s Tesla to bring “exclusive” in-game content to Battlegrounds Mobile India including its Gigafactory, Model Y and more. The new content will be part of the game’s July update, which is also the first major update for Battlegrounds Mobile India since its launch in early July. Needless to say, it is brimming with fresh gameplay elements including new weapons, a Mission Ignition mode, and a Challenge Point System that will apparently reward players for “positive” behaviour.

The Tesla partnership stands up and above everything else however, even more so in India where the “forward-thinking” automotive brand led by Elon Musk has been trying to break cover for a while now. While it isn’t immediately clear if this is a limited period “event”, or a long-term one, the tie-up is said to perfectly align with the “technological leaps being made on Erangel,” one of the fictional settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Once the update is live and running, players will be able to access Tesla’s Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the map. They will be able to watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from scratch. The finished vehicle will also be available for them to drive and experience. The latter will include Tesla’s famous autopilot feature, Krafton has confirmed. Additionally, the game will also feature a self-driving Tesla Semi carrying supply boxes in select areas of the map. Players will be able to interact with it to obtain combat supplies.

Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: new weapons, modes and other details

Aside from the Tesla partnership, the Battlegrounds Mobile India July update will bring new weapons, modes and a “multitude of features” to improve gameplay. Players will be able to change their gyroscope sensitivity and tune Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles. Krafton is also bringing 90FPS support to more devices while simultaneously introducing a new graphical option lower than smooth for low-end devices.

The classic mode will now feature a new weapon called the MG3, a light machine gun that can take up to a 6X scope with no other attachments. Krafton says it will be available by airdrops while playing classic maps apart from Karakin. Meanwhile, the M249 which was previously available only through airdrops, will now appear directly on the map for loot. The game will also allow players to toss medical items to their squad mates.

Likewise, the events section of the game is getting “Sand Bottle Exchanges” where players will be able to complete challenges to earn sand bottles and win “great” prizes in exchange – this will be a free event. Krafton is also adding new events including Damage Missions and Movement Missions. A new Mission Ignition mode will meanwhile transform the Erangel map into a research and energy area replete with patrol robots, information collectors and automatic Hyperline. Additionally, clans will be able to fight fortnightly battles and get Clan Points in return through their own dedicated Clan Clash mode.

Last but not the least, Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a Royale Pass Month system with the July update. Each Royale Pass Month will cost 360UC, Krafton has announced. The game will also encourage a positive behaviour through a reward-based Challenge Point System.

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India or BMI is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, a mobile game which was banned in India last year over privacy and security concerns. It is currently available for Android devices only.